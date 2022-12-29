UW Health updates facility names

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we head into the new year, UW Health facilities are getting some new names.
This is being done to make the names more intuitive and help patients and their families better able to find their way around, according to a release from the hospital system.
UW Health regional vice president Ric Ransom said another reason for the new names is to provide a "consistent roadmap" for naming future facilities.
The new signs have already been installed or will be installed soon.
A list of renamed facilities is below.
Old Name
New Name
UW Health - The American Center
UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health - Arboretum Clinic
UW Health 1102 S Park St Clinic
UW Health - 1 South Park Clinic
UW Health 1 S Park St Medical Center
Behavioral Health and Psychiatry Clinic Building
UW Health 2275 Deming Way Clinic
Arbor Gate
UW Health Arbor Gate Clinic
UW Health - East Clinic
UW Health E Terrace Dr Medical Center
UW Health - West Clinic
UW Health Junction Rd Medical Center
UW Health - Northeast Family Medical Center
UW Health Northport Dr Clinic
UW Health - Odana Atrium
UW Health Odana Rd Clinic
UW Health - Research Park Clinic
UW Health Science Dr Medical Center
UW Health - Middleton Rehab
UW Health University Ave Rehabilitation Clinic