 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW Health updates facility names

  • Updated
  • 0
UW Health

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we head into the new year, UW Health facilities are getting some new names.

This is being done to make the names more intuitive and help patients and their families better able to find their way around, according to a release from the hospital system.

UW Health regional vice president Ric Ransom said another reason for the new names is to provide a "consistent roadmap" for naming future facilities.

The new signs have already been installed or will be installed soon. 

A list of renamed facilities is below.

Old Name 

New Name 

UW Health - The American Center

 UW Health East Madison Hospital

UW Health - Arboretum Clinic

 UW Health 1102 S Park St Clinic

UW Health - 1 South Park Clinic

 UW Health 1 S Park St Medical Center

Behavioral Health and Psychiatry Clinic Building

 UW Health 2275 Deming Way Clinic

Arbor Gate

 UW Health Arbor Gate Clinic

UW Health - East Clinic

 UW Health E Terrace Dr Medical Center

UW Health - West Clinic

 UW Health Junction Rd Medical Center

UW Health - Northeast Family Medical Center

 UW Health Northport Dr Clinic

UW Health - Odana Atrium

 UW Health Odana Rd Clinic

UW Health - Research Park Clinic

 UW Health Science Dr Medical Center

UW Health - Middleton Rehab

 UW Health University Ave Rehabilitation Clinic

Tags

Recommended for you