UW Health warns of antibiotic-resistant bacteria threat

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's US Antibiotic Awareness Week and UW Health is using this time to remind the public of the growing threat of bacteria resistant to antibiotics.
UW Health officials said in a news release Monday that bacterial infections like ear and urinary tract infections or step throat are typically treated with antibiotics like penicillin or amoxicillin. But that bacteria, over time, can develop resistance to these commonly-used antibiotics, making them useless.
According to data published in January 2022 peer-reviewed journal The Lancet, this antimicrobial resistance was responsible for more than 1.2 million deaths globally in 2019.
Dr. Michael Pulia, Emergency Medicine Physician at UW Health and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at UW Madison, said, "One of the questions you can ask is, 'Well, how certain are you have that infection? And is there any alternative courses?' We can say, 'Wait a period of time to see if things get better on their own?'"
Additionally, Dr. Pulia said agencies and organizations could fund research to help identify more precise ways to diagnose bacterial illnesses, preventing them from being overprescribed.