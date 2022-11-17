UW Health warns of toxic fungus that causes serious illness

MADISON (WKOW) — If you're outdoorsy or planning on hunting this season, UW Health is warning there is a respiratory illness you need to be careful of -- and it's not the flu, COVID-19 or RSV.
The illness is a toxic fungal infection called blastomycosis, which develops when a person or animal breathes in the airborne spores of Blastomyces dermatitidis.
Dr. Bruce Klein, a pediatric infectious disease physician with UW Health Kids, says the fungus is present in the Great Lakes states and the Mississippi and Ohio River valley areas, but it's "uniquely endemic in Wisconsin," especially in northern parts of the state.
“Wisconsin sees among the highest rates of blastomycosis in the United States,” Klein said. “The fungus grows in damp acidic soils, particularly along river and stream banks, among leaves, pine needles and decaying wood.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Wisconsin’s annual blastomycosis rates range from 10 to 40 cases per 100,000, and is particularly present in northern counties of the state. In other states where blastomycosis is present, there are only 1 or 2 cases per 100,000 reported annually
With flu season well on its way, Klein said those who spend time outdoors should be aware of the illness, especially because it's treatable.
“Some people experience only mild flu-like symptoms such as fever and cough, but others may develop pneumonia, and some may die if the fungus colonizes and overwhelms the lungs in the absence of treatment,” Klein said. “There is no vaccine to prevent blastomycosis and symptoms usually appear between three weeks and three months after a person breathes the fungal spores.”
Other symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain and an "unusual skin rash" with a lump on the skin, which may indicate the infection has spread.
He said that it can also spread outside of the lungs to the bloodstream, lymphatic system, skin, bones and even the brain.
If someone develops symptoms, Klein says they should go to the doctor to get an oral antifungal medicine. He said in more severe cases where the virus has spread, intravenous medication over the period of a few weeks to a few months is needed depending on the severity of the case.
"The sooner we can treat it, the better the outcome," Klein said.
Because the fungus is hard to avoid because of its prevalence, Klein suggests people with weakened immune systems may want to avoid activities that involve disrupting soil in these areas.