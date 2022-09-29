UW Health works to dispel stigma around pelvic floor disorder, encourages women to seek help

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health says even though many women, and men, suffer from symptoms of pelvic floor disorder, they don't get help due to the stigma surrounding these problems. However, they're encouraging everyone to go and seek help, as a simple conversation can start the process to end the disruptions.
UW Health says symptoms of pelvic floor disorder in women include leaking, strong urges to go to the bathroom or discomfort. They're caused by a number of factors like age, weight or having had children, but they're all symptoms of pelvic floor disorder.
The stigma surrounding the disorder is a driving force on why women wait longer than they need to, according to UW Health urologist Dr. Frank Lin. Dr. Lin specializes in treating pelvic floor disorders.
“We hear stories far too often of women who lived with disruptive symptoms without knowing that the care that could have solved their problem was available all along,” he said. “I want women, and men, to know that their providers want to help and can be trusted to manage their care privately and with compassion.”
One in four women ages 20 to 39 experience pelvic floor disorders, but as much as around 40% of women older than 80 years old experience them, according to Lin. Lin says women historically wait to get help, with 33% of women in the U.S. waiting one to five years to visit a provider and 26% waiting more than five years.
UW Health offers a host of treatments for pelvic floor disorders from the simple act of medical observation and lifestyle management to more intense actions like the use of medications and even surgery if needed, Lin said. Care for women with pelvic floor disorders such as stress urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse and overactive bladder will be a key element of UW Health’s upcoming Eastpark Medical Center.
“In media, advertising and popular culture, we all hear about benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, and other prostate issues and they are becoming more normalized, but just as many women suffer in silence,” he said. “I want women throughout our state and region to know health care providers hear you, and we are here to help.”