UW Health's 'Roll and Stroll' works to raise money to fight against pancreatic cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadly cancers, with only 10% of people living more than five years after diagnosis, according to the American Cancer Society. In Wisconsin and nationally, pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths.
That's why UW Health is calling for the public to join them in raising money to fight against the disease.
The health system's Roll and Stroll for Pancreas Cancer is a yearly event that brings the community together to raise money for pancreas cancer research and care initiatives at the Carbone Cancer Center.
"It's raising funds for research and patient support and pancreas cancer here locally," Pancreas Center research advocate Jean Scherschel said. "Stays in Wisconsin, benefits everybody globally."
This year's event will be dedicated to former UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who lost her battle to pancreas cancer.
"If there's someone that significant in the community, with pancreas cancer, we should honor them. But we also want to make sure that we're honoring everyone else that has died from pancreas cancer with it only being a 10-12% survival rate," Roll and Stroll Chair Gerianne Holzman said.
This year, the fundraising goal is $200,000.
“Tackling the unique challenges of pancreas cancer requires a lot of support,” said Dr. Howard Bailey, director of the Carbone Center. “The more we can investigate how this cancer progresses and who it impacts, the more we can discover how to better prevent, diagnose and treat pancreas cancer.”
The event starts at the Capital Brewery in Middleton on Aug. 13, and there are a number of ways to participate. There are 5-50k bike rides, a 5k run or a two-mile "roll and stroll" where walkers, scooters, wheelchairs and dogs are welcome.
The event will also have music, raffles, games and food available.
Participants can register online.