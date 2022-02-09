UW highlights progress on South End Zone renovation at Camp Randall

MADISON (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin Athletics is highlighting the progress crews have made on the renovation of Camp Randall's South End Zone.
Crews broke ground on the $77.6 million project after the last home football game of the season. The new space will be ready in time for next year’s season opener, on Sept. 3, 2022.
"The weather has really cooperated here this winter," said Senior Associate Athletic Director Jason King. "The demolition of the South End Zone is totally complete now and we're in the phase of basically the structure coming together."
Organizers say the project includes new premium seating and hospitality clubs.
"We have very limited, limited outdoor premium spaces and Camp Randall, and this is really going to solve that problem," King continued.
Upgrades include enhanced premium seating options, access to indoor and outdoor hospitality clubs, climate–controlled amenities, expanded premium food and beverage offerings and new restrooms.
Once the structure is complete sometime in the Spring, crews will begin work on finishing touches.
Ledge boxes and ledge seats have sold out. You can find out information on club seating on uwbadgers.com