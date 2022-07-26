UW Hospitals named best in Wisconsin for 11th year in a row

MADISON (WKOW) – University of Wisconsin Hospitals were named the best in Wisconsin for the 11th year in a row, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
The report surveyed more than 5,000 hospitals, and UW Hospitals also were ranked among the best in four specialties: gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and orthopedics.
Beyond that, they were ranked among the top 15 in America for obstetrics and gynecology.
UW Hospitals also received U.S. News’s highest rating for 18 procedures and conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, back surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, stroke and uterine cancer surgery.
“These rankings show UW Health continues to be the premier health system to care for all of our patients’ diverse and complex needs,” said Dr. Pete Newcomer, chief clinical officer, UW Health. “We are proud to continue to be ranked as the top hospitals in Wisconsin and will continue to provide the highest quality care to the people of Wisconsin, Illinois and beyond.”
UW Hospitals include University Hospital – a 505-bed facility next to the UW campus – and UW Health East Madison Hospital – a 55-bed hospital on the east side. These hospitals are part of the UW Health system, which also includes American Family Children’s Hospital, UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital, UW Carbone Cancer Center, the UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital, and an affiliation with UnityPoint Health – Meriter.