UW-led study finds 'longer is better' when treating opioid addiction with medication

MADISON (WKOW) — A study led by a UW-Madison professor found that longer is better when treating opioid addiction with medicine. The longer patients took medications to prevent withdrawal symptoms and cravings, the less likely they were to overdose.
The study analyzed 293,180 Medicaid beneficiaries with opioid use disorder who were receiving treatment for their addiction. These participants were from Wisconsin and 10 other states across the midwestern and eastern U.S. that ranked among the highest for opioid deaths.
Medicaid is the largest payor of the medication that treats opioid use disorder, covering four of every 10 people with opioid use disorder in the country.
Even though "longer is better," one researcher said that even shorter treatment periods of 60 days were associated with a significant reduction in the risk of overdose, dropping it by 61% compared to those who dropped treatment before 60 days.
Researchers then checked up with patients every two-month intervals and found that for every additional 60 days the patients stayed on medication, their risk of overdosing fell another 10%. The study ended at one year of treatment.
“We found that protection increases incrementally the longer individuals take medications over a 12-month period.” said Marguerite Burns, associate professor of population health sciences at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, who led the study.
The results suggested the importance of identifying ways to keep opioid abuse patients in treatment for longer, Burns said.
“Performance metrics that encourage health systems to increase retention in treatment, rather than to meet one duration threshold, may better serve patients,” she said.
“After a year in which opioid-related deaths have climbed dramatically, there is an even greater urgency to identify and implement effective overdose prevention strategies,” said Julie Donohue, the study’s senior author and director of MODRN. Donohue is chair and professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health Department of Health Policy and Management.