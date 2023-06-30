UW-Madison alum returns stolen 1992 Memorial Union Terrace chair, sets example for kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- A sunburst chair at the Memorial Union Terrace has finally been returned to its home after 31 years.
It was graduation weekend in 1992, and UW alum Gayle Litteral said with just a little bit of encouragement from her friends, a yellow sunburst chair became a memento she kept like a trophy.
"It was not a premeditated crime by any means. It was totally, yes, in the moment, spontaneous," Litteral said.
She said the chair went everywhere with her family -- from New Mexico to Ohio and back to Wisconsin.
"It's just been around our house," she said.
But one place she, and UW-Madison Police, never thought the chair would end up is back at the Terrace.
"I have taken a number of calls over the years of people taking the chairs, but it's not a frequent occurrence to have them turned in," Jake Lepper, UWPD Swing Shift Patrol Sergeant, said.
After 31 years of sitting in Litteral's garage, the now-returned yellow sunburst chair has a new meaning that goes beyond a college memory.
"With the little eyes watching you, you're definitely inspired to do bigger things than you thought you could do. So that's why we're here," Litteral said.
She said she wanted to set an example for her three kids. So, she packed the chair and the whole family in the car and stopped at the police station to return it.
"I definitely got a kick out of it. It was a nice, feel-good sort of thing, like, smile, someone doing the right thing after all these years," Lepper said.
Doing the right thing, Litteral said is better late than never.
"Anybody that is struggling to do the hard thing, I would just say, go ahead and do it. Because you'll feel better on the other side," she said.
UW-Madison Police said they get dozens of reports each year of chairs being stolen. They said most of the time, people are caught late on a Friday night, walking down the street with a chair in hand.
Stealing a chair is theft and can result in criminal charges.