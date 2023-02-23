UW-Madison announces date for former Chancellor Rebecca Blank's memorial service

MADISON (WKOW) — University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced the details for former chancellor Rebecca Blank's memorial service.

Blank died late Friday after a seven-month battle with cancer. She was 67.

UW-Madison announced Blank's service will be held March 4 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue, starting at 2 p.m. Those who cannot attend can watch a livestream of the service.

Following the service, a reception will be held at Varsity Hall at Union South.

Both events are hosted by Blank's husband and daughter. Campus and Madison community members are welcome to attend and are encouraged to wear Wisconsin Red in Blank's honor.

UW-Madison will hold a separate event in the summer.

More details on the service, and to learn how to make donations to the Chancellor Rebecca Blank Great People Scholarship Fund, visit the Remembering Rebecca Blank webpage.