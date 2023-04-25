UW-Madison breaks ground on new campus building

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison broke ground on a new home for its school of computer, data and information sciences.
The facility is going to bring together the computer sciences and statistics departments and the information school.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said the work in this building will impact the rest of the campus.
"That's also going to be I think, a very beautiful new way to do things, to create new opportunities, new possibilities, but also help us engage across and that is what I'm most excited about," said Mnookin.
The building will be on West Johnson Street. It's expected to open in 2025.