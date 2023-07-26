UW-Madison celebrates 175th birthday with year-long events, kicks-off at Memorial Union Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison is celebrating its 175th birthday, and Badgers across the state are taking part in events.
Wisconsin's first governor, Nelson Dewey, and legislature created UW on July 26, 1848.
Tricia Nolan, Assistant Vice Chancellor of University Marketing, said Wednesday was just the start of celebrations. They take place year-round and even statewide. Wednesday kicked it all off with live music, a pep rally and fireworks.
"UW-Madison has been here since the beginning with the state," she said. "Really just celebrating everything that the university is and stands for and sort of does for the people of Wisconsin and the world."
Nolan said they wanted celebrations to go beyond the UW campus.
"We wanted to make sure we went around the state of Wisconsin because UW Madison has an impact in every part of the state," she said.
With hot temperatures, organizers are also making sure people are hydrated and cool.
"We'll be giving out some ice cream over at Alumni Park, so that helps people keep cool but also there'll be plenty of water on hand for folks," Nolan said. "We do know it's going to be hot. We would just encourage people to you know, bring your sunscreen, stay hydrated but come on down and have a good time."
Memorial Union has indoor space people where people can go inside and cool off.
For more information on events happening, visit UW-Madison's website.