UW-Madison celebrates 175th birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- UW-Madison is marking a major milestone, and celebrating 175 years since its creation.
On July 26, 1848, Wisconsin's first governor and legislature created the University of Wisconsin.
“For the past 175 years, UW–Madison has been a place where extraordinary ideas become life-changing realities, where we honor traditions of the past while also continuing to propel Wisconsin forward,” says Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. “In the year ahead, we’ll celebrate many of the people, events and important advancements that have made UW–Madison one of the most respected institutions in the nation.”
Starting Wednesday, UW will begin its year-long celebration with a "launch day" event at the Memorial Union Terrace.
University leaders invite the public to stop by from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. There will be live music, free ice cream, a 5th quarter performance and fireworks.
A state-wide tour will continue throughout the next year to celebrate UW-Madison's 175 years.