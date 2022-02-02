UW-Madison celebrates opening of remodeled Chemistry building

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison students who take Chemistry courses as part of their degree will have more options and more areas to work in at the new, revamped Chemistry building.
For years, general chemistry courses have had among the highest enrollment of any class on campus, which strained undersized and outdated lab and lecture spaces. The new instructional tower, located at the corner of N. Mills St. and University Ave., provides more space and modern facilities designed alongside a refreshed chemistry curriculum.
Robert McMahon, professor of chemistry, helped lead the design.
"This building addresses the instructional needs for a diverse palette of majors across the spectrum, including science and engineering, but also the entire constellation of professions in the health care industry, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and dieticians," said McMahon.
The facility includes new teaching laboratories that offer connected instructional rooms, where students and instructors can prepare for labs and analyze data. It also includes two large lecture rooms that can hold up to 600 students, and several common areas.
"It's very exciting because it's been a long road to get to this point," McMahon continued.
Construction on the building began in 2018. It was originally scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. Due to safety testing delays, the building opened in December. Crews are working on one more year of remodeling work.