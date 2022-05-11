UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank reflects on tenure

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank is set to leave the university at the end of the semester.
Her final day is Friday, May 27 before she heads to Northwestern.
On Wednesday, she reflected on her time here and thanked those with whom she's worked.
"We were always very good, we are even better now. We're one of the top ten public universities in the country, in our graduation rates, we significantly decreased the graduation gap for low income and underrepresented groups," Blank said.
Blank will become Northwestern's first woman president. She previously worked in the university's economics department.