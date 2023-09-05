UW-Madison chancellor welcomes students, addresses student safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison welcomed students on Tuesday and addressed student safety during the convocation ceremony.

Over the holiday weekend, two separate incidents involving UW-Madison students left several hurt and two hospitalized.

A female student is still in the hospital after a brutal attack early Sunday morning. Madison police are now calling for surveillance footage in an effort to catch the suspect.

The following day, a pier collapsed leaving several students injured. One person was taken to the hospital after the collapse, but they have since been released.

"This is certainly not the way that we hoped to begin this school year," said Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. "Madison is generally quite a safe city, but no place is completely safe."

Mnookin and Provost Charles Lee Isbell explained to the freshmen and transfer students how important it is to look out for oneself and that there are resources available to them.

Several students told 27 News some ways they try to stay safe such as walking in groups, being aware of their surroundings, walking without ear buds and carrying pepper spray.

"Coming from a small town, [an assault] is a little different, because we never had anything like that happen," said UW-Madison student Grace Willems.

According to some students, the university got information out to students about the assault in a timely manner through an app and through email.

Classes for the university begin on Wednesday.