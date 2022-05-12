UW-Madison computer scientist helps create model of supermassive black hole

Black hole from Morgridge Institute on Vimeo.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) was able to create a black hole model thanks to the contribution of a UW-Madison computer scientist.
The telescope relies on a platform called Open Science Pool (OSPool), which was built on the high-throughput computing principles developed by Miron Livny, UW–Madison computer scientist and Morgridge Institute for Research investigator. High-throughput computing is computing many small, self-contained tasks to optimize the overall process.
Using the OSPool operated by the OSG Consortium, it took over 20 million core hours -- in other words, 20 million hours between all cores running the computation -- to generate an image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
Livny described the EHT computational workload as having several million individual tasks on your to-do list.
This is the second image of its kind in existence, and data from eight telescopes around the world were used to create it.
The image itself isn't an exact representation of a black hole; it's a "best bet model." But even though it isn't exact, the model will help astronomers validate the data gained by the Event Horizon Project.
Livny said that that the OSG services are based on the principles of sharing and mutual trust because any U.S. researcher can bring their computational workload to an OSG Access Point and any U.S. institution can contribute computing capacity to the OSPool.
“I like to say that you don’t have to be a super person to do super high-throughput computing,” Livny said.