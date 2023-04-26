MADISON (WKOW) -- It was UW-Madison Day at the Capitol Wednesday.
The day highlights faculty, students, alumni and athletics at UW–Madison.
Students and alumni are working to make sure higher education remains a priority in the state.
They advocated for things like retention, graduation rates, workforce and economic development.
This, as lawmakers are considering how to rewrite Governor Tony Evers' proposed budget.
In addition to Wisconsin Alumni Association-hosted activities, several events sponsored by the UW–Madison Department of State Relations were held Wednesday, including the Graduate Research Showcase and Flash Talks with Faculty.