UW-Madison dedicates Truman Lowe sculpture

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison dedicated a sculpture made by a former UW professor who was an internationally-acclaimed Ho-Chunk artist.
The sculpture is called Effigy: Bird Form. It features metal pieces that come together in the shape of a bird.
Truman Lowe made it in 1997. According to UW-Madison, Lowe said the work represents the loss of Indigenous burial mounds, but also celebrates the strength and vitality of Wisconsin Indigenous traditions.
The sculpture had been part of an exhibition at the White House, and was later featured at a university in Michigan before coming to UW-Madison.
Lowe's daughter told 27 News she was thrilled that it's now here in Madison.
"It feels like a really important moment in time where the university and the Ho-Chunk Nation are really working closely together to acknowledge the past and, you know, chart a path for the future," Lowe said.
The sculpture was installed on campus in July. It's just north of Van Hise Hall at the corner of North Charter Street and Observatory Drive.
In the news release announcing the dedication, UW officials said the sculpture serves as an important symbol for the university’s Indigenous community, honors the Ho-Chunk Nation, and is a reminder that UW–Madison occupies ancestral Ho-Chunk land.