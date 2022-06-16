UW-Madison 'deeply concerned' about growing number of violent incidents against students

MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Madison said Thursday it's "deeply concerned" about recent reports of violence and aggression against its students.
In a statement, UW-Madison said the initial reports have come from students who are from its Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American communities.
"[We] are aware that in recent years these communities have faced increased threats to their safety, well-being, and sense of belonging," UW-Madison said. "We recognize the safety concerns and trauma these actions may cause, and will continue to work to create safe, equitable and inclusive working, living, and learning environments."
University Police and Madison Police are working to gather more details and information about these incidents, and will take action when appropriate. UW-Madison says these reports are occurring at the same time as a number of other incidents of violence recently reported to Madison Police.
The Dean of Students Office is working with affected students to provide support, including through the Dean of Students Office.
If you ever feel unsafe in the UW-Madison campus area, contact the University of Wisconsin Police Department. To report an incident, call 911 or 608-264-COPS.
Counseling staff at University Health Services are also available to talk with students affected by recent events or other personal concerns. After-hours medical advice and mental health support are also available.