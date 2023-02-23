UW-Madison diversity committee hosting event reckoning former president's promotion of eugenics

MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Madison's former president Charles Van Hise (1857-1918) led the school through the rough years of World War I and the university's income quadrupled during his tenure, but did you know he was a eugenicist?
The University Committee on Disability Access and Inclusion (CDAI) is hosing an event Thursday evening called "What’s in a Name? Van Hise & the History of Eugenics at UW-Madison" that will bring awareness and reckon with UW-Madison's history of eugenics.
Broadly, eugenics seeks sterilize, disenfranchise, or remove from society people of color, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, incarcerated or disabled people or those experiencing poverty, according to CDAI.
CDAI says eugenics policy is racist, ablest and has historically led to genocide, and it's important to be vigilant against the "deceptive, intimidating, and exclusionary practices of eugenics."
In tandem with the event on Former President Charles Van Hise, CDAI is seeking approval for a historical plaque to be placed in the Van Hise Hall lobby that acknowledges his promotion of eugenics.
You can tune into the Zoom event at 5:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to run for two hours. There is also screen reader access for PowerPoint and a link for live captioning that will also be integrated into Zoom.