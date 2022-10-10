UW-Madison fall enrollment up, freshman class breaking records

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced its fall enrollment numbers for the 2022-2023 year, and the freshman class is breaking records.
University officials say they received a record 60,260 applicants for this year's freshman class, up from 53,829, or 11.9%, from the previous year.
The freshman class is the largest in the school's history at 8,628 students. That's up 1.9% over last year’s class of 8,465.
Back in 2015, the Madison campus committed to enrolling at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents in every incoming freshman class. This year, university officials say 3,787 students in their freshman class are Wisconsin residents.
A record 1,404 members of the freshman class are receiving need-based financial assistance through the Federal Pell Grant program. Additionally, 794 freshmen and 138 transfer students are receiving Bucky’s Tuition Promise, a program that "guarantees scholarships and grants to cover tuition and segregated fees for Wisconsin resident students whose household adjusted income is $60,000 or less."
The institution reported 1,431 underrepresented students of color making up 16.6% of the freshman class. That tops the 1,251 students in last year's freshman class.
Overall, UW-Madison reported campus enrollment is up 4.1% with a record 49,886 students. That number was 47,932 last year.