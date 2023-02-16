UW-Madison fraternity mourns the loss of a brother, victim of the Michigan State University shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Behind the doors of one UW-Madison fraternity, members of Phi Delta Theta are mourning the loss of a brother a state away.
Brian Fraser -- one of the victims of the Michigan State University shooting -- was the president of the fraternity there.
Stephen Kacena is the President of the UW-Madison Chapter. Last month, he met Fraser at a conference and remembers him well.
"He was super outgoing, super nice. I definitely enjoyed the brief conversation. We said our names and where we're from, talked a little bit about school and a little bit about sports," Kacena said.
Kacena said he was doing his homework when he started to receive many text messages from a group chat that includes Phi Delta Theta Presidents across the country. That's when he learned about Fraser's death -- which he described as "heartbreaking."
"We were all distraught Monday," he said. "[It] was very sad to hear that a brother was lost, especially in a tragic event like that."
To show their support, fraternity members are writing letters and sending flowers to Fraser's family and his Phi Delta Theta brothers in Michigan.
"Just expressing our sympathy and our empathy and just ensuring that they know that we're here for them. And that although we may be a different state away, and we might not know them that well personally, we are still Midwest, Big 10. And we'll be here for anything that might need," Toby Reed, Philanthropy Chairman, said.
UW-Madison is one of several chapters across the country honoring 20-year-old Fraser. Others can be seen hanging banners and lighting their homes green to show #SpartanStrong.
"We're all kind of reaching out and standing together for the first time that I've seen personally. And it's kind of heartwarming, and like touching to see in many ways," Reed said.
Phi Delta Theta is working with Brian Fraser's parents to memorialize him through the Brian Fraser Presidential Memorial Scholarship. Funds raised in his memory will help future chapter presidents pay for their education.