UW-Madison holds largest commencement ceremony in university's history

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 7,800 UW-Madison students filled Camp Randall Saturday for the largest commencement ceremony in the university's history.
The ceremony was part of a weekend of commencement festivities, which resulted in 8,625 students receiving their degrees.
One of those graduates was Meg Mercy.
Mercy earned a bachelor's in social work 19 years after beginning classes at UW-Madison. She said she was unable to complete her freshman year at UW in 2004 because of a lack of financial aid. She returned in 2020, winning one of the most prestigious undergraduate awards on campus. Saturday, she said she considers her daughters equal partners in her achievements.
"This journey has been the three of us making our way together, so it feels like our accomplishment," Mercy said.
During the ceremony, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin congratulated the graduates and honored students who have passed away.
"This is a day to celebrate, and it's also bittersweet," Mnookin said. "There are members of this graduating who passed away before graduation, and we hold them in our hearts on this day."
Keynote speaker Eric H. Holder Jr., the third-longest serving U.S. attorney general in history and the father of a Badger alumna, praised graduates for grasping the most urgent issues facing America.
"You're already leading the way," Holder told them. "Standing up for your most basic rights, fighting for those who are more vulnerable, speaking out against hatred, racism, and bigotry, especially when it rears its head uncomfortably close to home."
There was no shortage of fun at Saturday's ceremony, with festivities including Jump Around and fireworks.
However, interim Provost Eric Wilcots said it was also appropriate and important to acknowledge the difficult weeks leading up to the ceremony.
On May 1, a video of a UW-Madison student making racist comments went viral on social media. A pair of seniors, Sydney Bobb and Faith Ocoko, addressed the issue and shared their experiences as Black students on a predominantly white campus.
"We are upholding a legacy that has been bestowed upon us by the hundreds of Black people that have put in years of work for us to be here," Ocoko said.
Liam McLean, senior class president, offered remarks on behalf of the class of 2023. He recounted how a serious speech and language delay as a child made him the target of relentless bullying.
"Looking back on this, I realized my motivation for becoming the best communicator I could be was rooted in how the speech challenges impacted me," he said. "The truth is, if we are to become great, we must confront adversity. This is how we found our greatness as a class, and this is how we will become great as Generation Z."