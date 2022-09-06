UW-Madison holds welcome ceremony for new students

MADISON (WKOW) -- A day before classes begin at UW-Madison, school officials welcomed new students to campus.
The university hosted a welcome ceremony for all freshmen and transfer students at the Kohl Center Tuesday afternoon.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin told the students what they can expect.
"You'll learn to think critically, to argue persuasively, to listen carefully, and that every one of you is going to produce substantive work that goes beyond the level of excellence that you've already achieved," Mnookin said.
UW's freshman class is expected to be the largest in history at more than 8,000. The university will get an official count in late September.