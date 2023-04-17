UW-Madison hosting Engineering EXPO

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison engineering students are inviting the public to come learn more about the field during the Engineering EXPO 2023.
The free event allows people to interact with student organizations, check out live demonstrations, listen to keynote speakers and tour labs.
The event begins with a 'Schools Day' on Friday, April 21. Invited school groups will participate from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The event is then open to the public on Saturday, April 22. People of all ages are invited to come check out the activities for free from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Both days of the EXPO will be at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Engineering campus at 1415 Engineering Drive in Madison.