UW-Madison Housing prepares for big freshmen move-in day, working to comfortably accommodate all

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison is putting the finishing touches on its dorms ahead of its big freshmen move-in day.
The final countdown begins for both incoming UW-Madison freshmen and Brendon Dybdahl, who is the Director of Marketing and Communications at University Housing.
Dybdahl said a lot goes into getting the buildings ready for the fall.
"Decorating and planning for traffic, getting signs up so that people can find their way to their building and get checked in quickly and efficiently," he said.
While the process is similar to years before, Dybdahl said housing staff no longer has to deal with issues they once had.
"We don't have to deal with COVID in the way we did in some previous years," he said. "Our incoming class is expected to be a little bit smaller than last year. So, that's good for us."
Dybdahl said they aren't scrambling to find extra spaces for their students. Especially because of some of the adapting they've already done -- like turn the Lowell Center and lounge spaces into dorms.
"We still have the Lowell Center that we're using as a residence hall for now and that's added 300 some beds to our capacity too," Dybdahl said. "We always have some lounges and den spaces that we convert into like a quad or a triple room."
He said lounges have become popular with students for a range of reasons.
"They [the lounges] actually have more room divided up by square foot for each person in some of those setups than they would if they were in a regular room," he said.
Dybdahl also said those spaces tend to be more social.
"There's been times where we had an opportunity to eventually move them out into a traditional room, they almost didn't want to because they really liked the setup they had," Dybdahl said.
A spokesperson with the University said 500 fewer students were enrolled this year, partly a decision made because of past housing demand issues. But, even with fewer students expected, Dybdahl said they're still over the amount the dorms are designed to hold.
"This year, we have capacity for 8859 students, which is about 100 lower than last year," he said. "It's still about 900 spaces over what we are kind of designed for but it's much more manageable."
Making every room, and moment, count.
"Sometimes parents will tell us that it goes too fast, that it's too efficient, and they want to kind of hang on and stay with their child a little bit longer before they before they leave them for to be in college," Dybdahl said.