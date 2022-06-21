UW-Madison interim chancellor offers support to students after recent attacks near campus

MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Madison continues to offer support for its students after four suspects were taken into custody for recent attacks on UW students and others.
UW Interim Chancellor John Karl Scholz said in an announcement that UW–Madison and the UW Police Department continue to work with the Madison Police Department to support the victims and understand what occurred during the recent attacks. Following these incidents, UWPD and Madison Police are increasing their presence in the downtown area.
Madison Police arrested four suspects in connection to the recent downtown attacks, and according to Sholtz, two of these incidents involved Chinese students. He also said a white male with no connection to campus and a Hispanic male undergraduate student were attacked over the weekend.
MPD officials have previously said they don't have information to believe the attacks are racially motivated. Sholtz assures that if police gather "information that points to hate crimes they will be pursued as such."
Sholtz said the university will support the students who have come forward and reported incidents to police or filed a report of hate or bias to campus.
Additionally, University Health Services is offering virtual support and connection spaces intended for Asian and APIDA students because they recognize that the recent incidents may have "sparked fear and trauma" for some. The second virtual support session is June 21 at 4 p.m.
If you have been a victim of an attack, contact UWPD (if the attack was on campus) or the City of Madison Police Department (if it was off campus), the Dean of Students Office or, for employees, the the Office of Compliance.