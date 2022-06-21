 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UW-Madison interim chancellor offers support to students after recent attacks near campus

  • Updated
UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Madison continues to offer support for its students after four suspects were taken into custody for recent attacks on UW students and others.

UW Interim Chancellor John Karl Scholz said in an announcement that UW–Madison and the UW Police Department continue to work with the Madison Police Department to support the victims and understand what occurred during the recent attacks. Following these incidents, UWPD and Madison Police are increasing their presence in the downtown area.

Madison Police arrested four suspects in connection to the recent downtown attacks, and according to Sholtz, two of these incidents involved Chinese students. He also said a white male with no connection to campus and a Hispanic male undergraduate student were attacked over the weekend.

MPD officials have previously said they don't have information to believe the attacks are racially motivated. Sholtz assures that if police gather "information that points to hate crimes they will be pursued as such." 

Sholtz said the university will support the students who have come forward and reported incidents to police or filed a report of hate or bias to campus.

Additionally, University Health Services is offering virtual support and connection spaces intended for Asian and APIDA students because they recognize that the recent incidents may have "sparked fear and trauma" for some. The second virtual support session is June 21 at 4 p.m.

If you have been a victim of an attack, contact UWPD (if the attack was on campus) or the  City of Madison Police Department (if it was off campus), the Dean of Students Office or, for employees, the the Office of Compliance.