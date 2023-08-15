UW-Madison IT employee facing child pornography charges

LODI, Wis. (WKOW) -- A technology specialist for UW-Madison is accused of watching and downloading pornographic videos of young girls.
Michael Burmeister, 45, is charged in Columbia County with four counts of possessing child pornography.
According to Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith, officers arrested Baumeister after receiving a cyber tip and later executing a search warrant at his home in Lodi.
"The Lodi Police Department was assisted by The State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Digital Forensic Specialists and Columbia County Sheriff's Office," Smith wrote.
Court records state Burmeister made at least two Facebook accounts under women's names. Investigators reported one account was named Amber Roseling and another was called Kat Veisalgia.
Lodi police detectives claim Burmeister used the accounts to access sexually-inappropriate videos of teen girls.
One of the videos investigators report finding was titled "Skinny Teen Girls" and another was titled "Ninas atrevidas de 12, 13, 14 y 15." According to the criminal complaint, it translates to "Daring 12, 13, 14 and 15 year old girls."
The criminal complaint states Burmeister admitted to creating the accounts and stated the images he downloaded were of girls no younger than 13 years old.
The complaint also states "Burmeister admitted that he accessed the above-mentioned videos on his home computer in Lodi, Wisconsin, and on his work computer on the UW-Madison Campus in Madison, Wisconsin."
27 News reached out to university officials earlier in the week asking if the school was aware of the allegations and if Burmeister had access to students and staff devices and accounts.
A spokesperson for UW-Madison told 27 News that "Michael Burmeister has been employed by UW-Madison since 2001 with a current job title of User Support Specialist II, at a pay rate of $29.81 per hour."
"He [Burmeister] has been placed on administrative leave," the spokesperson told 27 News. "Due to the ongoing police investigation, the university has no additional information to share at this time."
At his first court appearance in Columbia County, prosecution argued Burmeister should not be allowed access to the internet.
However, his defense responded that Burmeister needs it.
"He's an IT consultant at UW-Madison so that obviously requires him to be working with computers and have access to the internet," his defense replied.
The judge agreed but did order Burmeister only have access to a computer for work and contacting his attorney.
The judge ordered Burmeister be held on a $20,000 signature bond.
The Lodi police chief said the investigation is ongoing and said while Burmeister is charged with four counts of possessing child pornography, there will likely be more charges.