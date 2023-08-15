 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UW-Madison IT employee facing child pornography charges

  • Updated
  • 0

Michael Burmeister, 45, is charged in Columbia County with four counts of possessing child pornography.
UW-Madison IT employee accused of possessing child pornography

Michael Burmeister is charged with four counts of possessing child pornography.

LODI, Wis. (WKOW) -- A technology specialist for UW-Madison is accused of watching and downloading pornographic videos of young girls.

Michael Burmeister, 45, is charged in Columbia County with four counts of possessing child pornography. 

According to Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith, officers arrested Baumeister after receiving a cyber tip and later executing a search warrant at his home in Lodi.

"The Lodi Police Department was assisted by The State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Digital Forensic Specialists and Columbia County Sheriff's Office," Smith wrote.

Court records state Burmeister made at least two Facebook accounts under women's names. Investigators reported one account was named Amber Roseling and another was called Kat Veisalgia. 

Lodi police detectives claim Burmeister used the accounts to access sexually-inappropriate videos of teen girls.

One of the videos investigators report finding was titled "Skinny Teen Girls" and another was titled "Ninas atrevidas de 12, 13, 14 y 15." According to the criminal complaint, it translates to "Daring 12, 13, 14 and 15 year old girls." 

The criminal complaint states Burmeister admitted to creating the accounts and stated the images he downloaded were of girls no younger than 13 years old.

The complaint also states "Burmeister admitted that he accessed the above-mentioned videos on his home computer in Lodi, Wisconsin, and on his work computer on the UW-Madison Campus in Madison, Wisconsin."

27 News reached out to university officials earlier in the week asking if the school was aware of the allegations and if Burmeister had access to students and staff devices and accounts. 

A spokesperson for UW-Madison told 27 News that "Michael Burmeister has been employed by UW-Madison since 2001 with a current job title of User Support Specialist II, at a pay rate of $29.81 per hour."

"He [Burmeister] has been placed on administrative leave," the spokesperson told 27 News. "Due to the ongoing police investigation, the university has no additional information to share at this time."

At his first court appearance in Columbia County, prosecution argued Burmeister should not be allowed access to the internet. 

However, his defense responded that Burmeister needs it. 

"He's an IT consultant at UW-Madison so that obviously requires him to be working with computers and have access to the internet," his defense replied. 

The judge agreed but did order Burmeister only have access to a computer for work and contacting his attorney. 

The judge ordered Burmeister be held on a $20,000 signature bond. 

The Lodi police chief said the investigation is ongoing and said while Burmeister is charged with four counts of possessing child pornography, there will likely be more charges. 

Tags

Recommended for you