UW-Madison launches program to attract pharmacy students

MADISON (WKOW) – A new program at the University of Wisconsin Madison School of Pharmacy is designed to increase access to the pharmacy school.

It’s called the PharmD Early Assurance Program.

It provides conditional admission to the doctoral program for high school seniors who want to become a pharmacist and who are admitted to a four-year UW System university.

Students have the flexibility of entering the PharmD program after finishing their prerequisites or after finishing their bachelor’s degree.

