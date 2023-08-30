UW-Madison makes Narcan more available on campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- With fentanyl being one of the top killers in Wisconsin, UW-Madison is taking a step to keep its community safe.

The university installed 13 more boxes on campus that contain Narcan, which is also known as naxolone. Narcan is a drug that can reverse the effects of a opioid overdose and save a life.

This brings the total number of boxes on the UW campus to 25.

Jenny Damask with University Health Services says that overdose deaths are the leading cause of preventable death for 18- to 45-year-olds.

"Because most overdoses are witnessed, naloxone boxes equip bystanders with the tools to reverse an overdose and potentially save a life," she said.

Fentanyl is often found mixed in with other drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and counterfeit Percocet and Xanax. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services estimates that 40% of fake pills contain enough fentanyl to kill.

The boxes contain instructions on how to administer the drug, which allows a bystander to step in while emergency responders are on their way. Bystanders should call 911 if they see someone overdosing and administer Narcan immediately.

The university promises that a person experiencing an overdose nor the person who calls for help won't get cited or disciplined.

For more information on naloxone on campus, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit UW’s Naloxone webpage.