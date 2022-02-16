UW-Madison mask mandate will end March 12

MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Madison is the latest educating body to announce when its mask mandate will ends after Public Health Madison Dane County announced its mandate will not be extended after March 1.
According to a press release from the university, the campus mask mandate will end at the start of Spring Recess, March 12. The current order was extended from March 1 to March 11 to allow for consistency through midterm exams.
The university cites a decline in COVID-19 cases as the reason for phasing out its indoor mask mandate.
Masks will still be required on Madison Metro busses and may be required in health care, child care and food preparation settings at the university.
"A growing number of communities and academic institutions are lifting masking requirements as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline and as vaccinations and booster doses continue to guard against serious illness," the press release reads. "While this does not mean the pandemic is over, it is a sign that we can have confidence in the protection we receive from COVID-19 vaccination."
UW-Madison will continue to provide high-quality masks at no cost and asks that people are respectful of those who still choose to mask.