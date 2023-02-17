UW-Madison Mental Health Services sees an increase in students accessing services, finds ways to ensure all are supported

MADISON (WKOW) -- Like many other college campuses, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is seeing an increase in the need of mental health services. With that, they're adjusting to ensure all students get the support they need.
The first step in addressing mental health seems simple: to talk about it. But for some, that's easier said than done.
Aidan Zeimet is a UW-Madison student who tries to be a resource for those who need a little push. He also is serving as the Co-Chair Student Advisory Board for UW-Madison's Mental Health Services -- he has been in that position for 2 years.
"I, as a student have accessed mental health services before, and I know how important they are. So, I kind of wanted to be an advocate not only for students that wanted to seek out mental health services, but I also knew how important that these providers were," Zeimet said.
Over those 2 years, he said he's seen both an increase in awareness around mental health and students accessing services.
"The pandemic illuminated a lot of problems regarding mental health. And because of that, I think the trends have kind of continued, they're not something that just go away because the pandemic has done," he said.
Staff at UW'S Mental Health Services said they saw 15% of the student population during the 2021-2022 academic year. That number was at 13.1% the year before, and 14.1% in 2019-2020. Staff said the dip in past years was likely due to the pandemic.
Now, staff are working to ensure those numbers can climb so any and all students can access resources if and when they need to.
"We have been developing and growing an embedded counselor program. We have collaborated with UW PD, to create a co responder program," said Ellen Marks, Associate Director of Clinical Services at MHS. "And we are partnering with our medical services to do screening for mental health concerns and student outreach."
They said they are working to meet students where they are at. They are doing this by building stronger connections in the community and spreading information about the types of resources available.
From research, Marks said they know that working with a health care provider who has a shared identity is something that can enhance the "therapeutic alliance." She said it's important to offer students the opportunity to work with those who have shared identities.
"As a generation, we've gotten pretty good at talking about mental health. With that being said, I think there are some disparities in certain communities regarding mental health services, whether that's communities of color, those who identify as LGBTQ and also men specifically," Zeimet said.
Zeimet said a lot of these differences in care are rooted in structural factors like stigma. He said it also has to do with access to care and feeling comfortable talking about mental health.