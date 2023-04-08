UW-Madison offers support after student death

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison is offering support to those at the university after a student died early Friday morning.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Lori Reesor, said the student died at their Mifflin Street residence.
She said Madison police determined the death to be accidental, but she said she knows the death "had a profound effect" on many in the university community.
The Dean of the Students Office is working with the student's family and friends, and counselors went door-to-door Friday to support students affected by the loss.
Ressor said resources are also available for any students who were in the area when the student died.
- The University Health Services crisis line, which is available 24/7, 365 days a year for students, family members, partners, friends, roommates and anyone who is concerned about a student. Students can always reach a counselor when calling the crisis line at 608-265-5600 Option 9;
- UHS Let’s Talk sessions, which provide daily no-cost, informal and confidential consultations to all students both in-person around campus and virtually;
- The Dean of Students Office, which can be reached at 608-263-5700
Reesor said counseling staff members are available to assist UW students in need, and support is "just a phone call away."
She said the university will not share any additional information out of respect for privacy and the family's wishes.