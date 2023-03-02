UW-Madison opens integrative health center

MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Madison has officially opened the doors of its Osher Center for Integrative Health.
The center focuses on treating the health of the whole person, combining approaches to address the individual's mental, physical and spiritual needs.
Experts at the center will also specifically work to advance salutogenic science, which studies the origins of health and looks at ways to "explore, recognize and reproduce healing patterns."
“Working together, we can bring a whole-person and whole-community approach to support the health of all those we serve in the state of Wisconsin and beyond," said Dr. Greta Kuphal, the health center's director.
The center makes UW-Madison one of 11 universities nationally to be part of the Osher Collaborative for Integrative Health.
Kuphal said the center will help experts collaborate and study food systems, mental health and health disparities.
The center will be in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health at UW-Madison, and it's funded by a 2021 $5.5 million endowment from the Bernard Osher Foundation.