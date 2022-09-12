UW-Madison opens new exhibit in Chazen Museum of Arts

MADISON (WKOW) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison opened a new exhibit in the Chazen Museum of Arts Monday.
The exhibit, called "Sifting and Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance", is meant to help uncover history and give voice to those who have experienced discrimination at the university. The project grew out of a study group that looked into the history of racial discrimination among two UW-Campus groups that bore the name of the Ku Klux Klan.
The project became about more than racial discrimination, as the exhibit looked to showcase the experiences of everyone experiencing discrimination.
"We look at discrimination, you know, against racial and ethnic groups, but also discrimination against LGBTQ folks, folks with disabilities, religious discrimination, to really tell a different history of the university," Director of the Public History Project Kacie Lucchini Butcher said.
The exhibit covers 175 years of history at UW-Madison. It used a variety of different sources and stories, including archives from the university and the Wisconsin Historical Society.