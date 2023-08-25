UW-Madison police adds therapy K-9 Charlie

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department has a new therapy dog named Charlie.
Charlie and his partner, Officer Katelyn Gamache, visited the WKOW studios on Friday.
Charlie is a 1.5-year-old smooth-coated collie mix who was trained to do therapy work.
Officer Gamache told 27 News he helps first responders who may need mental health support. Plus he's with her when she is on foot patrol, so they get a chance to interact with students, staff and others.
Officer Gamache said they're unsure about everything that's in his DNA, but they think it includes some collie and a little bit of Australian shepherd.