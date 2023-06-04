 Skip to main content
UW-Madison Police Department mourning security officer's death

  • Updated
  • 0
Peter Quilling

Photo Courtesy: UW-Madison Police Department 

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department is mourning the loss of a security officer who died suddenly. 

The Department tweeted this statement Sunday:

"We're honoring one of our own — we tragically and unexpectedly lost Security Officer Peter Quilling last week. If you saw him out and about, Peter was a bright spot in your day. Our thoughts are with Peter’s family, friends, and all who were privileged to know him. We’ll miss you, 'Q.'"

According to Quilling's obituary, he is survived by his wife, their dog and many family and friends. Donations can be made to the Chazen Museum of Art in his name.

