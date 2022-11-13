UW-Madison Police Department relaunching Mounted Unit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department (UWMPD) announced Friday it is relaunching its Mounted Unit.
The department posted on Facebook introducing two new horses, Vetter and Rettke.
The horses are named after two female UW athletes, Jessie Vetter and Dana Rettke. UWMPD said both former Badgers were honored when the department reached out for permission to use their names.
The unit, including horses and riders, will be putting in hundreds of hours of training to prepare for action next spring.