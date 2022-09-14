 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-Madison police get to know campus community through Coffee with a Cop event

  • Updated
UWMPD Coffee with a Cop
Sara Maslar-Donar

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students and staff at UW-Madison took some time to get to know the law enforcement officers at the UW Police Department.

Officers held their annual Coffee with a Cop event on campus Wednesday morning.

The department holds several events a year. It gives the campus community a chance to learn more about the department and some of the services it offers beyond patrol and protection.

"We get to talk about the things we do like ride-along programs," said Barrett Erwin, a community officer for lower campus. "People can come do ride-alongs, especially with our night shifters, and get to see what we do and how dynamic some of things we do are. It's fun."

The department also hopes to build relationships with the community.

"The goal is to provide us a platform where the coffee will bring people in, bring some smiles, brighten people's day," said Erwin. "We get a chance to then to engage with the folks that we work with that are in our community."

Recommended for you