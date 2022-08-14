UW-Madison Police: 'No threat to campus' after shots fired report at Picnic Point

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison Police say they are investigating a report of shots fired in the Picnic Point area, but say there is "no threat to campus."
WiscAlert- Police have searched the area and found no threat to campus. Investigation will continue. It is safe to resume normal activities.— UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) August 14, 2022
Police previously asked the public to avoid the area, take shelter, and secure their doors, but now say it is "safe to resume normal activities."
WiscAlert-Report of shots fired at Picnic Point. Take shelter and secure doors. Avoid the area.— UW–Madison (@UWMadison) August 14, 2022
This is a developing story. 27 News has a crew on the way and will update as we learn more.