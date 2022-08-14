 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-Madison Police: 'No threat to campus' after shots fired report at Picnic Point

  • Updated
Picnic Point shots fired

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison Police say they are investigating a report of shots fired in the Picnic Point area, but say there is "no threat to campus."

Police previously asked the public to avoid the area, take shelter, and secure their doors, but now say it is "safe to resume normal activities." 

This is a developing story. 27 News has a crew on the way and will update as we learn more. 

Tags

Recommended for you