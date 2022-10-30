UW-Madison releases statement after Adolf Hitler costume seen on State Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison officials put out a statement Sunday evening after a person was seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street Saturday night.
"UW-Madison is aware of an incident Saturday related to City of Madison Halloween celebrations," university spokesperson John Lucas said. "UW-Madison stands against antisemitism and all forms of bigotry and discrimination. The incident took place off-campus. While we are still in the process of learning more, to the best of our knowledge, the individual involved is not affiliated with UW-Madison."
Jewish student organizations, University of Wisconsin Hillel Foundation and UW Chabad, both put out statements on the "disturbing" incident to let student know they are not alone.
"Even a holiday which celebrates debauchery, irreverence, and immature or dark humor should have no place for words or actions of hate," Rabbi Mendel Matusof said. "This deranged individual was looking to create fear and anxiety. We don't believe that he is a student, rather an outside provocateur."
Marc Lovicott, a UW-Madison Police Department spokesman, told 27 News Sunday that UWPD is not involved and is not investigating because the incident happened off campus.