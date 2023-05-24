UW Madison researcher uses AI to improve brain cancer diagnoses, treatment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Researchers at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center are using artificial intelligence to improve diagnosis and treatment options for brain cancer.
Current imaging technology can't tell the difference between a cancerous tumor and non-cancerous lesion, according to the center. Because of this, surgeons need to take a biopsy of the tissue -- or remove it completely -- which is very invasive. Plus, many of these lesions turn out to be benign.
“Ultimately, in 40% of cases surgeons find out that it was a benign lesion and should not have been taken out,” said Pallavi Tiwari, the co-director of Imaging and Radiation Science at UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Tiwari hopes to minimize the need for these exploratory surgeries by using an AI she's been developing for eight years. The AI can help diagnose these lesions by leveraging images sourced from existing patients scans from around the country.
“With building these models, you need large datasets, multi-institutional datasets to ultimately have a model that’s going to be accurate, robust, and has a wider footprint,” Tiwari said. “And thus, our models are developed very carefully to not only be accurate but also be able to account for the differences in imaging scans from across different sites/scanners.”
Tiwari says it's challenging because every tumor is different, but the AI is showing a lot of promise: it has over 90% accuracy in identifying the difference between a tumor recurrence and a benign side effect from radiation therapy.
The program isn't approved for clinical use, but researchers are working to pilot models at three U.S. medical centers.