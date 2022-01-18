UW-Madison researchers examine text messages as method for weight loss

MADISON (WKOW) -- The School of Medicine and Public Health at UW-Madison is looking at whether text messages can help motivate people to lose weight.
Researchers are looking for people to enroll in the study that begins Wednesday.
Log2Lose is an 18-month program. Participants will be asked to log their meals and weight over the course of the study.
They will also receive motivational text messages.
"We're hoping to learn which types of text messages motivate people most to do those things to see if that increases their weight loss," said Dr. Corrine Voils, UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
Researchers are looking for 350 people in the Madison area to participate.
The study is done in collaboration with Duke University.