UW-Madison researchers race to contain bird flu outbreak in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Saturday that a second domestic Wisconsin bird flock has been infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu. At UW-Madison, researchers are working around the clock to contain the disease.
"We're testing to make sure we aren't seeing any movement," Dr. Keith Poulsen, Director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (WDVL), said.
Poulsen and his team of researchers have been working seven days a week since the initial outbreak of bird flu in Jefferson County last month. They sequence DNA samples from birds across Wisconsin every day, making sure flocks near current outbreaks don't contaminate other flocks unknowingly.
"There's an extensive team of people, whether it's state, federal, animal and public health officials that are working on this," Poulsen said. "To contain it as much as we possibly can and to make sure that we have a stable food supply."
Poulsen said the strain of the disease is 100% fatal in most bird species, and poses a major threat to flocks across the state. Since the first case was identified, farmers and bird owners have scrambled, trying to keep their flocks safe from wild birds like waterfowl that could carry the disease between flocks and lead to outbreaks.
Last week, several zoos in Wisconsin announced they'd keep their birds indoors and restrict access to their bird populations for safety.
At the WVDL, Poulsen and his staff also take things very seriously. They have to go through several screening and cleansing procedures before handling samples and wear special clothing and shoes to prevent contamination.
If there's suspicion of the disease in samples received by the lab, those samples must be tested in multiple different locations to confirm they're "non-negative" and results match because the consequences are so high.
"It changes the economy, it changes animal movement, it changes animal health immediately, it changes the status of that farm to be able to move or sell any products," Poulsen said. "So we want to be absolutely sure what that result is."
Poulsen says the only way to prevent the disease from spreading further once it's detected in a flock is "depopulation," which essentially means killing off all of the flock and disposing of the bodies.
He expects the bird flu to infect more Wisconsin flocks in the future, and urges bird owners to be extra vigilant if their birds show any of the following symptoms:
- Sudden death without clinical signs
- Lack of energy or appetite
- Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
- Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea
"What we want to know is if you're seeing high levels of mortality, are you seeing one or two of your birds suddenly die or become sick very quickly and die?" Poulsen said. "Those are the birds that we want."