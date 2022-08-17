UW-Madison resources are preparing to ease student's nerves of monkeypox

MADISON (WKOW) -- As students return to campus for the fall semester, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is continuing to improve its messaging on monkeypox.
The UW-Madison Gender and Sexuality Campus Center is preparing to answer any questions and ease any concerns students may have regarding monkeypox. The center is a service to students that focuses on education, advocacy and campus climate.
Warren Scherer is the director of the center and said students have already started to reach out.
“Students came to us before we could approach them with a conversation,” Scherer said. “We're pushing out information, and also strategizing around how we answer their hyper specific questions to address any particular need with regard to monkeypox or any other issues.”
The first conversation a student initiated about monkeypox was on the campus' Discord server.
“The students were like, ‘We've already been through one epidemic, here's this other thing facing us,’” Scherer said.
But Scherer said they want to give the most accurate information, so when the student asked, their messaging was entirely ready.
“We are also in this. As we are gathering more information, we want it to be the most accurate. Then readily sharing both like, here's the information that I have, and letting the students know that you are welcome to ask a personal question, if you’d like,” Scherer said.
Dr. James Sosman, UW Health’s Director of HIV Care and Prevention Program, said the disease is spread through direct contact and anybody can be at risk.
“If you have direct contact meaning skin to skin, sexual relations with an individual that has this and as an active case, you can you can acquire this,” Dr. Sosman said.
Dr. Sosman added that the disease is not just among men who have sex with men.
“That's certainly the group we're seeing right now," Sosman said. "But this can occur in anybody basically.”
Warren Scherer and Dr. James Sosman both discussed the stigma that arises with infectious diseases like monkeypox and COVID-19.
“When a condition has been associated, right or wrong, with a minority group, vulnerable population or someone that we perceive as different from us; if we're associating this right now with men who have sex with men, then it can really generate blame to victims of the condition,” Dr. Sosman said.
“I think particularly folks who both lived through the HIV epidemic, and folks who, learned of it, feel very much that stigma. Being targeted, and a harsh light being shown on particularly gay, bisexual, queer men, trans women feeds into stigmatization that already exists, that hyper sexualizes us as queer people,” Scherer said.
While the university works on its messaging and safety precautions for students, some like Warren Scherer, are additionally providing mental help and support.
As of right now, UW-Madison is the only university in the state of Wisconsin to have its own supply of the vaccine. But, Executive Director for University Health Services (UHS), Jake Baggott said that is expected to change as the vaccine becomes more available.
"We've been tracking with these developments throughout the recent weeks and months and preparing for students to return as well as being prepared to respond to those who need care or support now," Baggott said.
The university has been working with UW Health and Public Health Madison Dane County to develop and implement their own strategies.
"We will have information for students as they arrive on campus, and we'll continue to educate throughout the semester. So that folks are remaining thoughtful and vigilant about that so that they can take whatever steps are necessary to limit their risk," Baggot said.
Information will continue to be updated on the UHS website.