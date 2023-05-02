UW-Madison responds to 'deeply harmful and offensive' social media video

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin - Madison is gathering information and offering support to those affected by a "deeply harmful" video containing racist slurs.
The university said the video was posted to social media.
The Dean of Students Office states it's gathering additional information, collecting bias reports and offering support to students and employees.
The university states it can't limit what people post to personal social media and can't take action against posts that aren't unlawful. However, the office said "racist slurs do not represent or reflect" UW-Madison's values.
The university's response to incidents of bias or hate varies. If the student code of conduct is violated, the Office of Conduct and Community Standards will investigate and determine possible sanctions.
Anyone affected by this incident can get support from the following resources:
- Dean of Students Office, 608-263-5700
- UHS Mental Health Services (24/7), 608-265-5600 (option 9)
- UHS Let’s Talk sessions, providing daily no-cost, informal, and confidential consultations to all students both in-person around campus and virtually through May 5.
- Employee Assistance Office, 608-263-2987, eao@mailplus.wisc.edu
More information on how the university handles bias incidents is available online.