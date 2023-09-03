UW-Madison student 'brutally attacked' downtown, at hospital in critical condition

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a "brutal" attack that happened around 3:20 Sunday morning on the 500 block of W. Wilson Street.
Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a press conference Saturday the female victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MPD said the victim is a UW-Madison student, and Barnes said her injuries are severe. As of Sunday afternoon, she was in critical condition.
Barnes said he authorized a full complement of police resources, including university partners, to investigate the attack which he said appears to be a stranger assault.
The investigation is in the preliminary stage, according to Assistant Chief Paige Valenta. This stage includes the process of interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, taking photographs, documenting the scene and swabbing biological evidence.
MPD is asking anyone who lives in the area and has a camera on their property to contact the department or Crime Stoppers. Barnes said MPD is looking for videos taken between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., even if they do not appear to show anything.
"Someone who doesn't think that something is important calls, that helps break that case," Barnes said. "So, I want to invite everyone, or anyone in that area, to give us a call and just tell us what your afternoon was like. You never know what you may [have]."
As police investigate the attack, Valenta said people should be careful, particularly while officers have not found the perpetrator.
"Until then, everyone should be on alert and be proactive about their own safety" Valenta said.
Valenta recommended walking with someone, staying aware of your surroundings, letting someone know where you are going, trusting your instincts and removing yourself from situations that may be dangerous.
MPD will be increasing patrols in the area where the attack happened.
Officers have not yet spoken with the victim, who is currently being treated for her injuries. Barnes said MPD will not have information from the victim until she is stable.
Anyone with information about the attack can call MPD at (608) 255-2345 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.