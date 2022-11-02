UW-Madison student charged with sexually assaulting other students

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison student is charged with sexually assaulting two other students after authorities say a Halloween night at a bar morphed into a frightening experience.
Robert Joehnk, 21, of Madison appeared in Dane County Court Wednesday on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault.
Court records state Joehnk was at Monday's Bar at 523 State Street Monday night. A probable cause statement reports that Joehnk danced with and kissed a UW-Madison student, also 21, that he'd met that day.
Court records then show that Joehnk began touching the woman over and under her clothing in private places as the student protested.
Court records state Joehnk also sexually touched one of her friends, also a 21-year-old UW-Madison student.
Authorities say a friend of the women tried to intervene to protect them and Joehnk punched him in the face.
According to the probable cause statement, officers arrived at the bar early Tuesday morning to find the woman who had danced with Joehnk sobbing outside the bar. Authorities say Joehnk appeared intoxicated.
Assistant Dane County District Attorney Kyle Olsen proposed Joehnk's bail conditions ban him from State Street.
"Given there are two victims in this case and alcohol's a factor and that State Street has a large number of venues: Monday's is not the only place Mr. Joehnk could be a risk to others," Olsen said. "We're requesting a State Street ban."
Though Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson banned Joehnk from State Street bars and alcohol-serving restaurants, he's allowed to be on State Street near his downtown home.
If Joehnk is convicted of the charges he faces, it's possible his conduct would trigger academic sanctions against him on campus. Any disciplinary action would only take place after university officials carry out their own investigation, but they likely would rely in-part on the court record.
UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas declined comment on the student's case.
Joehnk was released from the Dane County Jail Wednesday on a signature bond. His bail conditions also prohibit him from drinking alcohol while his case his pending.
In February 2020, Joehnk was fined for underage drinking. Madison Municipal Court records show citations for having an open container of alcohol and resisting arrest were dropped as part of the case's resolution.