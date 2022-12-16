UW-Madison student crowned Miss America

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our very own Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, has been promoted to Miss America 2023.
The UW-Madison student represented the Badger State and was selected from a group of 51 women.
She's studying to become a nuclear engineer, making her the first Miss America to ever have that background.
"I've been able to represent a group of women in the STEM field that aren't frequently seen and in a field that isn't frequently seen to begin with. So I appreciate it so much," she told 27 News on Tuesday.
Earlier in the week, Stanke won the talent portion during a preliminary. She was awarded a $2,500 scholarship.
More than $500,000 in scholarship money was given out to the women competing for the job.
With the money Grace won, she says she now plans to pursue a masters degree.